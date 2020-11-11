Passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at the age of 57. Beloved son of Erma and the late Gordon Kohler. Loving brother of Debbie (Bill) Wales and the late Lori Dawn. Will be greatly missed by his fiancee Christine Ibele, whom he loved and was devoted to for the past 28 years. Dear uncle of David, Craig and Deanna. Kevin will be remembered by his love for Volkswagens and his model car collection. Kevin's family will receive relatives and friends from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener. Interment service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Coningsby Cemetery, 5544 Fifth Line, Erin, Ontario. Those wishing to attend Kevin's visitation are required to RSVP online or by calling (519) 749-8467. Face masks are mandatory. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Canadian Mental Health Association - Waterloo Wellington would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com
for Kevin's memorial.