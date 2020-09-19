1/1
Kevin Grant Joseph Costin
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kevin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with profound sadness that the family of Kevin Grant Joseph Costin, announce his passing at 29 years of age, on Tuesday, September 15, 2020. Kevin went missing in the water on Sunday, September 13, 2020 in a suspected rip current and undertow while at the family cottage at French Bay in Saugeen First Nation, Sauble Beach, Ontario. Kevin was born August 11, 1991, and was a lifelong resident of Fergus, Belwood and Arthur. He graduated from St. James High School in Guelph and went on to achieve a degree in Honours Economics at the University of Ottawa. He worked as a Technical Sales Rep. for PPG Canada. Kevin was a devoted fan to the Maple Leafs and the Indianapolis Colts. He loved to cook and enjoyed time spent with friends, family and especially his boy Nashi-moto. He was known for his infectious smile/grin and his kind and compassionate, sometimes mischievous spirit. Kevin is survived by his father and mother Tim and Michele Costin; his sister Kaitlyn Costin; her fiancé Nicolas Sacchetti. He also leaves his maternal grandparents Larry and Mary Lou Mason and several aunts, uncles and cousins. He is also survived by his cherished girlfriend Nicole Weidner; their beloved dog Nash; her parents Dwayne and Laura Tremble; her brother Jake Weidner and her sister Sierra Tremble, and her boyfriend Dylan Trott. He is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents Carl and Joan Costin. Visitation will be held on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at the Graham A. Giddy Funeral Home, 280 St. David St. South, Fergus, ON from 2:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. To attend visitation, please register on our website by selecting RSVP under Service Details below and select a time to visit, or you may call the funeral home, 519-843-3100 to register. Masks are mandatory. A Graveside service will be held on Monday, September 21, 2020 at St. Mary/ St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery in Elora, ON. Donations in Kevin's memory may be made to the Guelph Humane Society. www.grahamgiddyfh.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Graham A. Giddy
280 St. David Street S
Fergus, ON N1M 2L5
(519) 843-3100
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Graham A. Giddy Funeral Homes Ltd.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved