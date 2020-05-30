Passed away unexpectedly as the result of an accident on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at the age of 14. Kevin was the beloved son of Clare and Vera (Wideman) Martin of West Montrose. Brother of Matthew, Sharon, Duane, Dennis, Murray, Marilyn and Lawrence, all at home. Grandson of Orvie and MaryAnn Martin of West Montrose and Nelson and Salome Wideman of St. Jacobs. Also remembered by his many aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family. Public drive-by viewing will take place on Saturday, May 30, 2020 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the family farm, 1051 Buggy Lane, RR 2, West Montrose. (Please follow the directions of the parking attendants at the farm.) A private family interment and service will be held at Winterbourne North Mennonite Cemetery. dreisingerfuneralhome.com
Published in Waterloo Region Record on May 30, 2020.