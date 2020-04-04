Home

Passed away peacefully with family by his side on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at St. Mary's General Hospital, Kitchener, at the age of 65. Beloved husband of Karol (Bisch) Floto. Loving father of Nicholas (Melissa) Floto and Michael (Alexandrea) Floto. Very proud grandfather of Lucas, Ethan, and Thora. Loved son of Eileen Floto. Dear brother of Peter (Theresa), David (Laura), and Chris (Michelle). Kim worked at Elmira Pet Products for over 25 years. At his request, cremation has taken place and there will be no visitation or service. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the KW Humane Society would be appreciated. dreisingerfuneralhome.com
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Apr. 4, 2020
