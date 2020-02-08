Home

Services
Henry Walser Funeral Home
507 Frederick Street
Kitchener, ON N2B 2A5
519-749-8467
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Henry Walser Funeral Home
507 Frederick Street
Kitchener, ON N2B 2A5
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Henry Walser Funeral Home
507 Frederick Street
Kitchener, ON N2B 2A5
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
Henry Walser Funeral Home
507 Frederick Street
Kitchener, ON N2B 2A5
View Map
Among family, Kim passed away peacefully at home on February 5, 2020 at the age of 60. She was a loving wife to Steve for 37 years. Kim leaves behind her three treasured children Derek, Trevor and Rebecca Schlitt. Taisley and Tykan will cherish their memories of Grandma. Kim is survived by her brothers Wayne (Bobbie), Barry (Carolyn), Del (Rose), Mac (Penny), Robert (Sylvia) Scott. She was predeceased by her parents Robert and Madeline Scott, her brother and sister Steven Scott and Wenda Reynolds. Kim will be remembered for her enjoyment of photography, golf and all things pop culture. Kim's family will receive relatives and friends from 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick St., Kitchener, 519-749-8467. A funeral service will be held at Henry Walser Funeral Home Ltd. on Friday, February 21, 2020 at 11:00 in the chapel. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Grand River Hospital Foundation-Cancer Centre would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Kimberley's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Feb. 8, 2020
