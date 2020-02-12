|
Beloved daughter of Jennifer. Dear sister of Mike and his wife Michelle. Proud aunt of Kauã, Sonny, Barkley and Loki. Kim loved attending Blue Jays games whenever should could, and had a life-long passion for horses. Kim's greatest joy was simply spending time with her family, and she truly treasured every moment she could spend with them. Cremation has taken place. A time of remembrance will be held at Westmount Memorial Celebration Centre, 1001 Ottawa St. S. Kitchener, ON N2E 2X5 (519-743-8900), on Saturday, February 15th from 1:30 - 4:30 p.m. Please feel free to dress casually. Kim struggled for all of her adult life with an eating disorder, therefore, in lieu of flowers donations would be appreciated to the National Initiative for Eating Disorders (NIED). Online condolences can be made at www.westmountfuneralchapel.com "Um cafezinho, sem leite, sem açúcar, por favor." CARPE DIEM
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Feb. 12, 2020