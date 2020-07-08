1/
Klaus PATOMMEL
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Klaus's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully at Freeport Health Centre, Kitchener on Thursday July 2, 2020 in his 84th year. Klaus is survived by his children Angie Skuce ( the late Don); Ron Patommel ( Dee) and his sister Petra Heiderhoff ( the late Hartmut). He was the proud grandfather to Joseph, Evan, Ben and Karson. He will be greatly missed by his partner Sandy and her son Kevan. He was predeceased by his parents Max and Frieda Patommel, his sister Dagmar Grunberg (Heinz) and by an infant son Raymond. Cremation has taken place and a private family service will be held. As expression of sympathy, donations may be made to a charity of choice. Messages and Condolences can be left for the family at www.tricitycremations.com or 519.772.1237


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jul. 8, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved