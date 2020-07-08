Klaus PATOMMEL

Passed away peacefully at Freeport Health Centre, Kitchener on Thursday July 2, 2020 in his 84th year. Klaus is survived by his children Angie Skuce ( the late Don); Ron Patommel ( Dee) and his sister Petra Heiderhoff ( the late Hartmut). He was the proud grandfather to Joseph, Evan, Ben and Karson. He will be greatly missed by his partner Sandy and her son Kevan. He was predeceased by his parents Max and Frieda Patommel, his sister Dagmar Grunberg (Heinz) and by an infant son Raymond. Cremation has taken place and a private family service will be held. As expression of sympathy, donations may be made to a charity of choice
