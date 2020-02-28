|
57, passed peacefully on February 20, 2020 at Wellington Terrace in Fergus, Ontario, with family and friends at her side, due to complications related to Progressive Primary Aphasia, a rare early-onset dementia. An exquisite life force taken prematurely, our precious Miss Daisy, finally as free as a bird, has flown the wire. Born September 1, 1962, Kristine grew up in Waterloo in the welcoming home of her adoptive parents Harry and Marie Wendell. As a young woman, Kristine's passion for music led her to first work at Sam Sniderman's Kitchener location, Sam the Record Man, and then with Terry Brown. These early experiences in music-recording retail ultimately saw her become co-owner of the now iconic Encore Records, an entrepreneurial endeavour that created a 25-year success with business partner Mark Logan. Long-time customers will recall her consummate advice on what band or musician to listen to, accompanied, at times, with the flash of a mischievous grin and giggle. A dedicated supporter of the music community, she promoted many fledgling careers. In more private times, her pursuit of beauty saw her embrace art and film and find joy in the innocence of children and animals, including her much-loved feline companions Bella and Harold. She loved to laugh with confidantes during life's sillier moments. Along with a quirky sense of humour, she is remembered for her open heart and endearing sense of wonder. A cherished friend, beloved sister and adored aunt, Kristine is survived by brothers Steven, John and Peter, along with their spouses, and nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life is planned for Sunday, August 30th at Ethel's Lounge in Waterloo starting at 3:00 p.m. Details to follow, via Encore Records Facebook page, or feel welcome to contact the store directly. A genuine, heartfelt thank you for the compassionate and dedicated care Kristine received goes out to: every amazing member of the Cedar Gorge care team at Wellington Terrace and the supportive resident families; the Sunnyside Young Onset Dementia Program and Dinner Club staff; the kind program volunteers and hospice visitors who reached out; the honourable CCAC home caregivers and student helpers who went above and beyond; Social Worker Lindsay Wilson and the Waterloo Wellington Alzheimer Association; Kristine's steadfast Fairview Avenue neighbours; and her loyal, dear friends and family. Donations in support of the KW Humane Society or World Vision's Sponsor A Child program are welcomed in Kristine's honour. Wendellina, you are our candle in the wind. Messages and Condolences may be left for the family at www.tricitycremations.com or 519.772.1237.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Feb. 28, 2020