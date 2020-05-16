Krsto Marinovic of Cambridge Ontario, passed away on Tuesday May 12, 2020 at the age of 70. He died peacefully at home with his cherished family by his side. Krsto leaves behind his beloved wife Angela, after 50 years of marriage. Adored children Gregory Marinovic, Kristi (Tony) Enns, Glory (Tomislav) Žaja and his six treasured grandchildren; An?elka, Niko, Božidar, Rio, Gabriel and Zaria. He is survived by his father Paško, siblings Ivica (Sanja) Marinovic, Zoran (Željka) Marinovic, Nada (Luka) Vrkic, Zora (Josip) Gobin and Zrinka (Josip) Šaric. Krsto was predeceased by his mother Ana Marinovic. Krsto will be missed by many family and friends in Canada and Croatia. In 1969, Krsto left Croatia and came to Canada to marry his childhood sweetheart, Angela. Their family began in Thunder Bay and continued to grow in Waterloo Region. Here, Krsto built a wonderful life filled with faith, love, happiness and many exciting soccer matches. Krsto believed in whistling his way through hard work. He was a creative man who enjoyed working with his hands whether building custom homes or planting flourishing gardens and trees in both Canada and Croatia. His legacy will continue to live on through his children and grandchildren and with those who had the opportunity to be guided by him. Private visitation has taken place and interment will follow in Poli?nik, Croatia. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Tree Canada, Hrvatski Caritas or Holy Family Croatian Catholic Church in his memory and may be placed by calling the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 519-749-8467. Krsto was a faithful man who inspired others with his generous and joyful heart. He was adored by all who knew him. His warm smile will be missed by many. Visit www.henrywalser.com for Krsto's memorial.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on May 16, 2020.