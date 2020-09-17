1/1
Larry A. Schwab
1958-04-10 - 2020-08-16
We have lost a beautiful and caring man. He had a wonderful heart and soul, caring so deeply about others, that he sometimes forgot how valuable he was to himself. We will miss his lightning fast humour, just to create a bubble of funny. He had trained as a printer and the skills he had were incredible, creating announcements, learning calligraphy and taking his script to an art form. He leaves behind his son Aaron, his daughter Gina, his sister Wanda Altmayer and her husband Nick, brother Brian and his wife Prima, brother Gregory and his wife Janet. He was step uncle to David and Mary Ann Laurin, uncle of Sean Phillips and his wife Jennifer and their daughter Clara, niece Lindsay Heurchert, her husband Jeff and their children, Cassie and Maddie, and nephew Cameron Schwab. Our parents, Adam and Madeline Schwab, predeceased him, but he told us he often shared a few words with them. He was gifted with the family pet, his buddy, a small hairy boy dog. Larry was alone again, following the passing of his furry friend, Jay. It was painful for him to lose Jay, they had been so close they even shared a pillow at night. We will not say goodbye to him because he will always be in our hearts. He is with our parents now, safe in their arms, forever loved.

Published in Waterloo Region Record on Sep. 17, 2020.
