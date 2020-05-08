Larry BENDER
1961 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Larry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BENDER, Larry Larry Daniel Bender, 58, of Tavistock, passed away on May 2, 2020. He was born in Stratford, Perth County, on June 30, 1961 a son of the late Ivan and Beatrice (Brenneman) Bender. Larry had a large heart, and consistently lived a life of compassion, kindness and generosity. He was always ready with a laugh or helping hand and had an amazing ability to connect with people of all stripes. He was full of passion for organic farming and deeply affected by injustice. He poked us, annoyed us, challenged us and tried to make the world a better place. He greatly loved his three children, Rachel, Noah and Barrett Bender and his son—in—law, John, of whom he approved. He is survived by his sister, Mary Ann Bender; his brothers and sisters—in—law, Jim Bender and Sonya Schwartzentruber; Richard and Grace Bender; aunts and uncle, Geoline Bender, Katie Bender, Bruce and Mary Brenneman and many nieces, nephews, great—nephews and a great—niece. Also remembered by Joanie Willms and the Willms family. He will be greatly missed by his family and more friends than you can shake a stick at. A small family graveside service was held on Monday, May 4th and a celebration of his life will be held at a later date. As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations can be made to the Canadian Foodgrains Bank, either directly or through the Francis Funeral Home, Tavistock by calling 519-655-2431. Personal condolences can be sent at www.francisfh.ca

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on May 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
May 8, 2020
Larry was a kind hearted soul who sometimes was very much misunderstood, l will miss his cheery smile and positive attitude and l know in his heart he very much loved his children, remember sometimes what live hands you can be out of your control but he was such a life lover and was so brilliant, l will miss his positive attitude, he was so great to my brother Willie, Rest In Peace Larry and know that you were appreciated and loved by many.
Jane Elzinga
Friend
May 8, 2020
One of the nicest guys I have worked with. Easy to talk to and easy to get along with. When I heard of Larry's passing I instantly remembered him because of his great qualities. Rest in peace Larry.
Brock Roth
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved