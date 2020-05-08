BENDER, Larry Larry Daniel Bender, 58, of Tavistock, passed away on May 2, 2020. He was born in Stratford, Perth County, on June 30, 1961 a son of the late Ivan and Beatrice (Brenneman) Bender. Larry had a large heart, and consistently lived a life of compassion, kindness and generosity. He was always ready with a laugh or helping hand and had an amazing ability to connect with people of all stripes. He was full of passion for organic farming and deeply affected by injustice. He poked us, annoyed us, challenged us and tried to make the world a better place. He greatly loved his three children, Rachel, Noah and Barrett Bender and his son—in—law, John, of whom he approved. He is survived by his sister, Mary Ann Bender; his brothers and sisters—in—law, Jim Bender and Sonya Schwartzentruber; Richard and Grace Bender; aunts and uncle, Geoline Bender, Katie Bender, Bruce and Mary Brenneman and many nieces, nephews, great—nephews and a great—niece. Also remembered by Joanie Willms and the Willms family. He will be greatly missed by his family and more friends than you can shake a stick at. A small family graveside service was held on Monday, May 4th and a celebration of his life will be held at a later date. As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations can be made to the Canadian Foodgrains Bank, either directly or through the Francis Funeral Home, Tavistock by calling 519-655-2431. Personal condolences can be sent at www.francisfh.ca
Published in Waterloo Region Record on May 8, 2020.