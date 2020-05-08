Larry was a kind hearted soul who sometimes was very much misunderstood, l will miss his cheery smile and positive attitude and l know in his heart he very much loved his children, remember sometimes what live hands you can be out of your control but he was such a life lover and was so brilliant, l will miss his positive attitude, he was so great to my brother Willie, Rest In Peace Larry and know that you were appreciated and loved by many.

Jane Elzinga

Friend