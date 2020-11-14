1/1
Larry David Bain
1978-02-12 - 2020-11-10
Larry David Bain, age 42, passed away peacefully on Tuesday November 10, 2020. He was born on February 12, 1978. Son of Patricia Dianne Ness and Leonard Edward Bain. Beloved brother of Leanne (Victor) Mejia and Cindy (Mark) Haas. Loving and devoted Uncle to Victoria Mejia-Bain, Cody, Casey and Kyle Haas. Loved member of his extended family, Annette Uetrecht-Bain and Andrea Uetrecht. Larry graduated from the University of Ontario Institute of Technology with a Bachelor of Commerce in 2015, achieving the Dean's Honour Roll Recognition. His most significant and proudest accomplishments were as an actor and filmmaker. He was most at home on a film set or in his office writing his latest script. He was the funniest, sweetest, kindest soul and brought joy to everyone he met. He was so loved and treasured by his family and many close and caring friends. There was no one like him and he will be forever missed. A private family memorial will take place at Memory Gardens Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to: The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation in memory of Larry Bain. https://thepmcf.ca/Ways-to-Give/Honour-Someone-Special

Published in Waterloo Region Record on Nov. 14, 2020.
