Larry Dale Epworth of Clifford, suddenly on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 in his 70th year. Husband of Dianne (Murray) Epworth. Father of Murray and Samantha Epworth of Durham, Graham and Stefanie Epworth of Clifford, and Darcy and Ryan Bast of Palmerston. Remembered by his grandchildren Logan, Summer, Miles, Mazikeen, Beckett, Jack, Kennedy and Gage. Son-in-law of Maurice Murray of Clifford, and brother-in-law of Linda and Norbert VanKooy, Wayne and Karen Murray, Kate and John Oatway, and Roger and Antonet Murray. Special family to Debbie, Dave, Brooke and Matthew Senek, and Nadine Anderson and Stu McClusky. He was predeceased by his parents George and Laura (Greenley) Epworth, and by his mother-in-law Joan Murray. Friends may call at the Hardy-Lee Funeral Home, Harriston on Friday from 2:00 to 4:00 and 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. The funeral service will be held at Knox United Church, Clifford on Saturday, March 14th at 1:30 p.m. Memorial donations to Clifford Fire Department or Knox United Church would be appreciated. Online condolences may be left at www.hardyleefuneralhome.com
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Mar. 7, 2020