Larry F. Kropf
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Larry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully at St. Mary's Hospital on Friday, June 12, 2020 at the age of 78. Beloved husband of Beverly for over 45 years. Loving father of Wayne Kropf (Leila Szasz). Fondly remembered by all of his family and friends. Private cremation arrangements entrusted to the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 519-749-8467. As expressions of sympathy, donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com to view Larry's memorial. You always will be one of our fondest thoughts


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jun. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Henry Walser Funeral Home
507 Frederick Street
Kitchener, ON N2B 2A5
519-749-8467
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved