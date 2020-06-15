Passed away peacefully at St. Mary's Hospital on Friday, June 12, 2020 at the age of 78. Beloved husband of Beverly for over 45 years. Loving father of Wayne Kropf (Leila Szasz). Fondly remembered by all of his family and friends. Private cremation arrangements entrusted to the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 519-749-8467. As expressions of sympathy, donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com to view Larry's memorial. You always will be one of our fondest thoughts
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jun. 15, 2020.