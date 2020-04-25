|
|
It is with great sadness and love that we announce the passing of Larry Parker of Wetaskiwin, AB (formerly of Elora and Peterborough, ON) at the age of 74 years. Loving dad of Angela (Brett), Steven (Suzanne) and Julie (Lucas). Dear grandpa of Nathaniel, Madison, Aiden, Jordan, Cameron, Elijah, Breana, Lydia and Kingston. He will be sadly missed by his sisters Elaine, Elizabeth, Arlene (Mike) and Sherri (Randy), as well as numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. He was predeceased by his wife Elaine. Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate memorial donations in Larry's honour made to Diabetes Canada or a . Condolences: www.serenity.ca Serenity Funeral Service, Leduc 780-980-3688
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Apr. 25, 2020