Passed unexpectedly, with family by his side, on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at St. Mary's Hospital in Kitchener at the age of 80. Beloved husband to Diane for 53 years. Dear father to Sharon Zehr (Barry), Chris Riedel, and Dr. Kelly Riedel (Bob). Cherished grandfather to Andrea, Benoy, Tahlia, Khalil, Natasha, Isabella, and Anthony. Great-grandfather to Elise and Ivy. Larry was very active with St. Mark's Parish and a member of the Knights of Columbus Council 9276. Larry's family will receive relatives and friends from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. & 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. (vigil prayers at 5:45 p.m.) on Friday, November 6, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. Mass of Resurrection will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at St. Mark's Roman Catholic Parish. Relatives and friends must RSVP to attend Larry's visitation and funeral mass and please wear a face mask. Interment at Woodland Cemetery. Special thanks to the first responders and doctors and nurses at St. Mary's Hospital. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Arthritis Society or the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com
for Larry's memorial.