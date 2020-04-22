Home

POWERED BY

Services
Henry Walser Funeral Home
507 Frederick Street
Kitchener, ON N2B 2A5
519-749-8467
Resources
More Obituaries for Laszlo Pataky
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Laszlo Pataky


1927 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Laszlo Pataky Obituary
Laszlo passed peacefully while at his home after a short battle with lung cancer at the age of 92. He will be dearly missed by wife Terezia Pataky of 69 years . He is predeceased by his son Les (2003). He is survived by granddaughters Catheline (Bill) and Charleen (Cordell), great-grandchildren Cody, Ethan, Mia, Sydney, Jessica, Jolene, Jodi and Jack, and daughter-in-law Meta. Cremation has taken place and a private family memorial will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family wishes for donations to be made in his honour to Autism Ontario (card available at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 519-749-8467). Please visit henrywalser.ca for Laszlo's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Apr. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Laszlo's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -