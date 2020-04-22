|
Laszlo passed peacefully while at his home after a short battle with lung cancer at the age of 92. He will be dearly missed by wife Terezia Pataky of 69 years . He is predeceased by his son Les (2003). He is survived by granddaughters Catheline (Bill) and Charleen (Cordell), great-grandchildren Cody, Ethan, Mia, Sydney, Jessica, Jolene, Jodi and Jack, and daughter-in-law Meta. Cremation has taken place and a private family memorial will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family wishes for donations to be made in his honour to Autism Ontario (card available at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 519-749-8467). Please visit henrywalser.ca for Laszlo's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Apr. 22, 2020