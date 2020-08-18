It is with great sadness the family of Laura Dekker of Loretto and formerly Maryhill, Ontario announces her sudden passing on August 9, 2020 in her 43rd year. Wife of Adrien Larouche. Loving mother to son Jackson. Much loved daughter of Patricia and the late Ralph Dekker (2019). Dear sister to Jennifer (Jeff) Meyer and Joanne Dekker. Doting Auntie Nori to Shelby, Brandon, Elizabeth, Jaiden and Evangeline. Laura will be missed by Adrien's parent's Marcelle and Loretta Larouche, his sister Chrystal (Jeremy)and their children. She is also missed by her many aunts, uncles and cousins. Laura was a dedicated nurse, working more than 20 years in the Critical Care Unit at Southlake Regional Health Centre. She worked tirelessly, giving her all to the care of others, even through the Covid crisis. Laura was always on the sidelines cheering for Jackson as he played hockey. Camping and hiking with her family was one of her greatest joys. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Memory Gardens Funeral Home, 2723 Victoria St. N. Breslau. A service will take place at Rod Abrams Funeral Home, 1666 Tottenham Rd, Tottenham, on Monday, August 24, 2020, at 2 p.m., with visitation to follow from 6-8 p.m. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a private family interment will take place at Memory Gardens Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Southlake Regional Health Centre or the Canadian Mental Health Association will be greatly appreciated. A book of online condolences may be signed at memorycemetery.ca
.