On November 4, 2020, Lorraine departed a life well lived in her 94th year to join her beloved husband Victor. Always full of laughter and love, she enjoyed her time with family, friends and relatives. Her memory will be cherished by her daughter Linda (Joe Stumpf), her grandchildren Jennifer Stumpf, Krista Purdy (Paul) and great- grandchildren Mikayla, Chloe and Liam. Survived by her sisters Iva Smith (Ross deceased) and Shirley Zehr (Carl), brother Ken Zehr (Karen), and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Predeceased by her parents John and Clara Zehr, her brothers and sisters Leola Wagler (Omar), Marie Leis (Mahlon), Anna Mae Leis (Oscar), Lavone Gascho (John), Harold Zehr (Peg), Donald Zehr (Donna) and Edward Zehr (Jean). She is finally at peace and has left a legacy of joy for all her family and friends to be treasured. A visitation will be held at the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King St. S., Waterloo on Sunday, November 8th from 1:00-3:00 p.m. and Monday, November 9th from 9:00-10:30 a.m. with the service beginning at 10:45 a.m. A private family interment will follow. Due to Covid-19, to attend the visitation and/or service, facial coverings are mandatory, please observe physical distancing, and you must RSVP to the funeral home by calling 519-745-8445. Condolences for the family and donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or a charity of choice
can be arranged through the funeral home at 519-745-8445 or www.erbgood.com