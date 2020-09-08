Born in Medicine Hat, AB on September 1, 1954. She died in West Montrose ON, on September 3, 2020. Laurie died peacefully on the eighth anniversary of the funeral of her beloved father Harald Lloyd Gunderson. Waiting patiently for her will also be her mother, Shirley Lorraine Gunderson (nee Maguire), many aunts, uncles, grandparents and friends. Laurie will be able to hold again her firstborn daughter Cheyenne in her arms. The time and place of Laurie's death was of her own choosing. She had just celebrated her 66th birthday with close family. Knowing that Christmas was her favourite season, the 10-foot tree was set up before her and decorated to her exacting specifications. Laurie was loved and admired by many people in Alberta, Ontario and across North America. From lifelong personal friends, to friends of her children as they grew up in Mount Forest, to friends and colleagues in publishing (Limousin Leader, World of Beef, Canadian Emergency Services News, Canadian Funeral News, Canadian Homes and Cottages, to name a few). She graduated in 1972 from Lord Beaverbrook High School in Calgary, AB. Her working career took her from cashier at the Willow Park Safeway to Hostess at Calgary's first Keg and Cleaver, and eventually, into publishing. She is predeceased by her first husband, Charles John Watson of Wat-Cha farms, in 2006. She met her second husband James Dean McInnis, in 2012 and shared his love of the peace and quiet of the small village of West Montrose. Their home sits 260 meters from the famous "Kissing Bridge", recently featured on Canada Post stamps. In their years together, Laurie filled Jim's home and heart with warmth and memories, making it feel like Christmas all year round. Laurie loved fast cars, rock 'n' roll, nicknames, gardening, home decorating and entertaining. But she loved being a mother and a grandmother even more. She is survived by son Charles H. "Digger" Watson (Montana Roddick) and their daughters, Kennedy "Cookie" and Rook "Rookie". Laurie is also survived by daughter Cierra "Cie" Watson (Jeffrey Brown) and their son Rhone. In addition to James Dean (Mr. Jim), she is survived by her older brothers Eric "Rock" Gunderson (Nicola Macpherson) of Maple Ridge, BC and S. Lee "Lee-Lee" Gunderson (Louise) of Calgary, and younger sister Coral "Coats" Paul (Brent) of Spruce Grove Alberta. Also survived by partners in crime Dorothea "Dorts" Schaab and Andrea "Phil" Stewart. The family would like to thank the many people and organizations who made it possible for Laurie to remain at home with comfort and dignity. Visitation will be held at the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King St. S., Waterloo on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 from 2 - 4 p.m. and 6:30 - 8:30 p.m. The funeral service will be held in the Funeral Home Chapel on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. A private family interment will follow at West Montrose United Church Cemetery. To attend the visitation and/or service, personal face coverings are required and relatives and friends must register (RSVP) at www.erbgood.com
or by calling the funeral home. For those not able to attend, the funeral service will be livestreamed at www.erbgood.com
In lieu of flowers, Laurie requests donations in her memory to Defeat Multiple System Atrophy Canada, My Friend's House (Collingwood, ON) or the SickKids Foundation. Condolences for the family and donations may be arranged by contacting the funeral home at www.erbgood.com
or 519-745-8445.