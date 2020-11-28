A resident of Arkona, Ontario. Brenda passed away at Victoria Hospital, London after a courageous battle with cancer Tuesday Sept.1 2020 in her 66th year. Predeceased by her husband Ken, parents Oscar and Joyce Laurence, brother Eric (nephew Kyle). An avid golfer among other pursuits Brenda will be missed by her remaining brothers David (Marlene) and Michael (Mary) of Kitchener-Waterloo. At Brenda's request no service was held. Interment in Woodville to rest alongside her husband.



