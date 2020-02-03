|
With family by her side, Laurie passed away at the K-W Campus of Grand River Hospital on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at the age of 64. Loving mother of Angelique Strome (Chris Pettitt), cherished Gramma of Alyssa Fancey and Kyla Pettitt, Great-Gramma of Rayne, dear sister of Steve Strome, and very special aunt of Courtney Curzon. She will be missed by her nephews Ryan Strome (Monika), Kenny Curzon (Heather), and niece Candice Strome. She was beloved by her great-nieces and nephews, Caitlyn, Edward, Daimen, Laura, Aria, Ethan and Khloe Roza. Laurie was predeceased by her mother Rosemary Strome, sister Kathy Hamblin and niece Shauna Curzon. For over 33 years, she cherished her career at the University of Waterloo in Circulation Services. Community involvement was very important to Laurie. She was co-founder of the Sunnydale Community Centre and long-time president of the Sunnydale Neighbourhood Association. She volunteered her time and talents for over 20 years with the House of Friendship and over 25 years with the Girl Guides of Canada. She was a member of the Crime Prevention Council of Waterloo Region, the Waterloo Region Campaign School, and the Waterloo Safety Committee. In 2011, she was recognized by the City of Waterloo by being honoured with the Waterloo Award, the city's highest civic honour. She was also very well-known with her home community for the development and maintenance of the Sunnydale Little Libraries and volunteering whenever and wherever needed. Laurie's family will receive friends at the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King St. S., Waterloo on Thursday, February 6, 2020 from 12:30 - 1:15 p.m. A memorial service to honour and celebrate Laurie's life will follow in the Funeral Home Chapel at 1:30 p.m. with a reception in the funeral home's Fireside Room immediately following. Condolences for the family and memorial donations to the House of Friendship may be arranged by contacting the funeral home at www.erbgood.com or 519-745-8445.
