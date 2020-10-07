Went home to be with her Lord on Sunday, October 4th, 2020 at the age of 51. She is survived by her devoted husband of 27 years Robert Barry and her miracle baby, daughter Kellie Ann Barry. Loving daughter of Julie and Doug Murray, and sister of John (Lane) Murray. Stepsister of Dwayne (Shelley) Murray. She will be fondly remembered by many cousins, nieces, nephews and in-laws. Laurie will be remembered by everyone who knew her for her radiant welcoming smile, for her brave acceptance of the challenges in her life, for finding humour in frustrating situations and her deep love and appreciation for everyone. Laurie's family would like to thank the many PSWs who have cared for her so compassionately over the years, with special appreciation for Sarah Curfew's 13 years with our family. As per Laurie's wishes, private cremation has taken place and no service will be held at this time. Private family interment will be held at Memory Gardens Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 519-749-8467. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Ontario Association of the Deaf or the Canadian Cultural Society of the Deaf would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com
