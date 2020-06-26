Laurie REEVE

Passed away peacefully at home on June 24, 2020, surrounded by family at the age of 66 after a short battle with cancer. Laurie was a life long learner and educator. Award-winning gardener, a voracious reader, had a dry wit and a ready laugh but most importantly she was a wife, mother, sister, grandmother, aunt, daughter, confidante and friend. Laurie was born in Harriston, Ontario on March 31, 1954, to Dorothy Dewbury (Papa Huck) and Harold Machan and was the older sister to Judy Moore. Laurie was among the first graduates from the Conestoga College Guelph Diploma RN program in 1975 and spent 40 years working as a Registered Nurse and in a variety of settings, working the majority of her career at Grand River Hospital Freeport site. Laurie worked in many settings, but settled into her niche working in Palliative Care and complex medical units. Laurie worked her last 16 years as a Resource Nurse where she touched the lives of so many people! Laurie is survived by her beloved husband Michael Reeve and seven children, Andrew Bridge (Maria-Louisa), Meaghan Bridge, Lisa Bridge (Glenn Briere), Julie Komsic (Viktor), Pauline Reeve, Daniel Reeve (Quan) and Katherine Reeve. The cherished older sister to Judy Moore (Gary). Laurie will be missed by many grandchildren, Dylan, Kieran (predeceased), Cody, Hayden, Jaxen, Lucas, Maxwell, Nickolas, Allyson, Mackenzie, Aedan, Anthony, Avery and Gryffin. Laurie also had many nieces and nephews and extended family that remember her fondly. Laurie's family will receive relatives and friends from 2:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. on Friday, June 26, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. The Memorial Service will be held in the funeral home chapel on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Relatives and friends must RSVP to attend Laurie's visitation and service and guests are required to wear a face mask. Those that are unable to attend may join Laurie's service via live stream at henrywalser.com/live-streaming. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Food Bank of Waterloo Region or the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Laurie's memorial and where you can RSVP.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jun. 26, 2020.