Born: April 12, 1955 Kitchener ON Died: Peacefully Monday, August 3 2020 in Kiev Ukraine Age: 65 Years, 3 Months, 22 Days Answering the Lord's call, Laverne passed away with his faithful companion by his side. Beloved husband of Elaine (Jantzi) Ropp whom he married May 28, 1977. Cherished father of Jonathan & Marie (Byler) Ropp of Atwood ON, Mary Ropp of Atwood ON, Eugene & Dorcas (Lapp) Ropp of Augusta WV, Michael & Monica (Eash) Ropp of Romney WV, David & Arlene (Yoder) Ropp of New Philadelphia OH, Jonathon & Donita (Ropp) Yoder of Wellston OH, and Christine Ropp of Atwood ON. Laverne will be sadly missed by his 18 grandchildren. Laverne was the oldest son of the late Elmer & Edna Ropp. Dear brother of Stephen & Rosemary Ropp Brunner ON, Donald & Laurie Ropp New Hamburg ON, James & MaryEllen Ropp Monkton ON, Larry & Susan Ropp Lucknow ON, Andrew & Wanda Ropp Brunner ON, and brother-in-law Murray & Hannah Wagler Crosshill ON. Lovingly remembered by mother-in-law MaryJane Jantzi of Brunner ON, and brothers and sisters-in-law, Harold & Marie Erb Milverton ON, Stephen & Rosemary Ropp Brunner ON, Paul & Nancy Jantzi Milverton ON, and Larry & Beatrice Jantzi Brunner ON. Predeceased by father, Elmer Ropp, mother Edna (Wagler) Ropp, sister Miriam (Ropp) Wagler, and father-in-law, Leonard Jantzi. Memorial visitation will be held at the Donegal Mennonite Church Donegal ON, on Thursday, August 20, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. till 12:00 (noon), 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Memorial service will take place at the church by invite only, on Friday, August 21, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. For those unable to attend the memorial service the call in numbers for the service are the following. Local Canadian Number - 1-226-894-5550 Toll Free Number - 1-888-504-0025 Please be advised Provincial restrictions are still in place and only a limited number of people are allowed in the building at one time and social distancing must be observed, be patient as there may be a wait to see the family. Face masks are mandatory while in the building for the memorial service. Please note the visitation will be held outside, face masks are not required but recommended for the visitation but social distancing will be in place. In Lieu of flowers donation to Masters International Ministries would be appreciated. Personal condolences and donation information available at www.markjutzifuneralhomes.ca