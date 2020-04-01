|
|
Poole, Laverne Passed away peacefully on March 30, 2020 at Freeport Health Centre of Grand River Hospital at the age of 82. Beloved husband of the late Mary Ann Poole (nee Brunk). Loving father of Lisa. Cherished grandfather of Amanda and Monica. Dear brother of Beatrice Poole. Remembered by sister-in-law Irene (Albert) Leis and brother-in-law Morris Brunk. Predeceased by his parents John and Emma (nee Schultz) Poole as well as his sister-in-law Maureen (Harvey) Zehr. Respecting the social distancing protocols and to keep our family safe Laverne's visitation will be by invitation only. A private interment will take place at Poole Mennonite Cemetery. Visit www.henrywalser.com for Laverne's memorial where you can share your condolences and memories with the family. There will be a public memorial at a later date - details to follow. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the and Diabetes Canada would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home).
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Apr. 1, 2020