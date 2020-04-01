Home

POWERED BY

Services
Henry Walser Funeral Home
507 Frederick Street
Kitchener, ON N2B 2A5
519-749-8467
Resources
More Obituaries for Laverne Poole
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Laverne Poole

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Laverne Poole Obituary
Poole, Laverne Passed away peacefully on March 30, 2020 at Freeport Health Centre of Grand River Hospital at the age of 82. Beloved husband of the late Mary Ann Poole (nee Brunk). Loving father of Lisa. Cherished grandfather of Amanda and Monica. Dear brother of Beatrice Poole. Remembered by sister-in-law Irene (Albert) Leis and brother-in-law Morris Brunk. Predeceased by his parents John and Emma (nee Schultz) Poole as well as his sister-in-law Maureen (Harvey) Zehr. Respecting the social distancing protocols and to keep our family safe Laverne's visitation will be by invitation only. A private interment will take place at Poole Mennonite Cemetery. Visit www.henrywalser.com for Laverne's memorial where you can share your condolences and memories with the family. There will be a public memorial at a later date - details to follow. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the and Diabetes Canada would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home).
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Apr. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Laverne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -