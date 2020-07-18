It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Lavina in the city of Kitchener on July 15, 2020 at the age of 83. Beloved wife of John for 66 years. Cherished mother to Jacqueline, Susan, Vicki, Renée, and Cheryl. Devoted mother-in-law to Gerry, Tom, Roy and Les. Loving grandmother of 8, and great-grandmother of 12. Survived by her three sisters, two brothers, and sister-in-law Judy. Predeceased by her parents Michael and Agnes Thibodeau, her beloved daughter Melody, her grandson James, her brother Ron, her sister Mary, her brother-in-law Donald, and sister-in-law Rosemary. Forever remembered, forever loved. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, to attend the visitation and service, personal face coverings are required, and relatives and friends must register (RSVP) by calling the funeral home at 519-745-8445. Visitation will be held at the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King Street S., Waterloo on Sunday, July 19, 2020 from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. The funeral service will be held in the funeral home chapel on Monday, July 20, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. with interment to follow at Memory Gardens. Condolences for the family and donations to Children's Aid Society, Kitchener may be arranged by contacting the funeral home at www.erbgood.com
