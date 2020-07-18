1/1
Lavina Babs (Thibodeau) Schaaf
1937-07-03 - 2020-07-15
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lavina's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Lavina in the city of Kitchener on July 15, 2020 at the age of 83. Beloved wife of John for 66 years. Cherished mother to Jacqueline, Susan, Vicki, Renée, and Cheryl. Devoted mother-in-law to Gerry, Tom, Roy and Les. Loving grandmother of 8, and great-grandmother of 12. Survived by her three sisters, two brothers, and sister-in-law Judy. Predeceased by her parents Michael and Agnes Thibodeau, her beloved daughter Melody, her grandson James, her brother Ron, her sister Mary, her brother-in-law Donald, and sister-in-law Rosemary. Forever remembered, forever loved. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, to attend the visitation and service, personal face coverings are required, and relatives and friends must register (RSVP) by calling the funeral home at 519-745-8445. Visitation will be held at the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King Street S., Waterloo on Sunday, July 19, 2020 from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. The funeral service will be held in the funeral home chapel on Monday, July 20, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. with interment to follow at Memory Gardens. Condolences for the family and donations to Children's Aid Society, Kitchener may be arranged by contacting the funeral home at www.erbgood.com or 519-745-8445.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Erb & Good Family Funeral Home
171 King Street South
Waterloo, ON N2J 1P7
519-745-8445
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Erb & Good Family Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved