Of Milverton, ON went to be with her Lord November 1, 2020. She passed away at Knollcrest Lodge, Milverton, ON at the age of 100 years. Beloved wife of the late David K. Jantzi (1994) whom she married November 7, 1940. Loving mother of Alvin (Doris), Paul, Miriam (Dale) Bauman, Mark (Linda), Philip (Beverley), and Rhoda (Elroy) Cober. Dear grandmother and great-grandmother of Jason and Louisa Bauman and their children Sophie and Henry, Jeffrey Bauman, Kerri Jantzi and Jay Wilson and their children Elizabeth and Luke, Sara and Chris Nelson, Rachel Jantzi and her chosen son Josh, Hannah Jantzi, Nicholas Cober and Janessa Mann, James and Fiona Cober. Predeceased by her parents Ezra Z. and Lydia (Bender) Kuepfer, her sister Lottie (Reuben) Kuepfer and her brother Ivan (Susan) Kuepfer. Also predeceased by her parents-in-law Solomon and Sarah Jantzi, her sister-in-law Nancy (Menno W.) Kuepfer, and her brothers-in-law Joseph K. (Fannie) Jantzi, Samuel K. (Christena) Jantzi and Noah K. (Elizabeth) Jantzi. Lavina was an active member for many years at the former Riverdale Mennonite Church, Millbank, ON where her husband David served as pastor for twenty-four years. Due to Covid-19 restrictions there will be no visitation at the funeral home. A private family funeral will be held at the Mark Jutzi Funeral Home with interment at the former Riverdale Mennonite Church cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, donations may be made to Knollcrest Lodge or Mennonite Central Committee. The family wish to thank the staff at Knollcrest Lodge for their excellent care of Lavina. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Mark Jutzi Funeral Home, Milverton. Personal condolences and donation information available at www.markjutzifuneralhomes.ca