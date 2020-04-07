Home

Passed away on Sunday, April 5, 2020 at Grand River Hospital, Kitchener, at the age of 77. Beloved husband of Mary (Gunn) Cressman of Linwood. Dear father of Todd (Joy) Cressman of Linwood, Tim (Margie) Cressman of Linwood, and Lisa (Paul) Kraemer of Listowel. Loving grandfather of Tyler, Brittany, Ashley, Kristen, Jenna, Mitchel, Rodney, Wesley, and Nicholas. Grandpa Gigi will be missed by Peyton and Jase. Larry worked as a millwright at Seagram's in Waterloo until his retirement. A private family graveside service will be held at St. Peter's Lutheran Cemetery, Linwood. The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to Dr. Norris and the nurses from CarePartners. As expressions of sympathy, donations to St. Peter's Lutheran Church, Linwood, would be appreciated. dreisingerfuneralhome.com
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Apr. 7, 2020
