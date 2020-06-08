Passed away at St. Mary's Hospital, after a brief battle with cancer, on Friday, June 5, 2020 at the age of 80. Beloved husband of 58 years to Margaret (nee Kiefhaber). Loving father of Deborah Blundell, Sandra Blundell-Prack and her husband Richard Prack, Greg Blundell and his wife Lisa Frank. Cherished Grandfather of Courtney, Ryan, Katelyn Docherty, Cody (Shannon), and Casey McPherson, and Cooper and Cayla Blundell. Brother-in-law to Gail Kiefhaber. Larry will be fondly remembered by his many relatives and friends. Predeceased by his parents, George and Laurena Blundell, his brother Robert Blundell and his brother-in-law Harry Kiefhaber. Throughout his lifetime, Larry was a steadfast volunteer to our region. Here is a list of his extensive valued community contributions. Member of the Preston Scout House Marching Band, Royalaires Marching Band, Preston Scout House Alumni Marching Band. Larry was both a drum corp and drill team instructor as well as a judge. Also he was a member of the Regimental Council of the Highland Fusiliers, member of the 78th Frasers and a Bass singer in the Twin City Harmonizers. Past member and board director of the Chamber of Commerce, recipient of the Paul Harris Fellow Award from Rotary International and Board member of St. John Ambulance. A lifetime season ticket holder and board director with the Kitchener Rangers, 25 year volunteer with Kitchener Minor Hockey Association, Hall of Fame Recipient of Preston High School, and a longtime member of the Westmount Golf and Country Club. Larry was a life member of K-W Oktoberfest (45 years) and a past Executive Director (1995-2010). Past president and Hall of Fame award recipient with Festival and Events Ontario, and secretary of the K-W Retired Businessmen Club. He was a faithful member of Forest Hill United Church. Arrangements entrusted to the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. A private family gathering will be held at this time. A celebration of Larry's life will be held publicly once restrictions lift. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Arthritis Society or Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Larry's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jun. 8, 2020.