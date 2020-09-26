Lawrence GOERZEN

September 26, 1957 - August 23, 2020 During our 31 years together, we loved to tell vacation stories of how disaster followed us in our wake—an earthquake in San Francisco, the Gulf War, Hurricane Katrina after we left Florida, a tornado at a friend's cottage, a hurricane while camping, and even the eruption of Hawaii's Mount Kilauea that buried our vacation paradise in lava. Our ridiculous good luck ran out in August when you silently disappeared under the water on a perfectly normal beautiful summer day. We were west meets east; an introvert and an ambivert; and we were both able to do what we loved in our lives together. You thrived doing design work as an electrical engineer (two patents!) and it allowed me to stay home, raise our two sons, and pursue my interests. It meant you never, ever had to go shopping again or make another huge pot of borscht or chili that you had to eat all week. You were smart, liberal-minded, non-judgmental, well-read, a wonderful father and life-partner; you could fix and build stuff. We laughed and rarely fought, hoping that time would resolve disagreements. And it mostly did. You gave the most important gift to our family - your time and attention. Whether it was board games, hiking, biking, discussing engineering, politics or weirdest super power, you were here for us. We are so very, very sad that we lost you so soon and so suddenly. Cremation has taken place and, due to COVID, only family and a few close friends will be planting a memorial tree in a neighbourhood pollinator garden on what would have been Lawrence's birthday. We will wear our brightest clothing, eat some chocolate, and send a big virtual hug to our family, friends and neighbours who have shown us unwavering support and love at this time.



