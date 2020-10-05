1/1
Lawrence "Larry" PRINCE
{ "" }
Passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family, on Friday, October 2, 2020 at the age of 71. Loving father of Jeff and his wife Michelle. Proud Grandpa of Nolan and Gabrielle. Dear brother of Doug and Kathleen. Cremation has taken place. Larry's family will receive relatives and friends from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. Please note that if you plan to attend, masks are mandatory, and you must RSVP your attendance through the funeral home website. Visit www.henrywalser.com for Larry's memorial and to RSVP.


Published in Waterloo Region Record on Oct. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
8
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Henry Walser Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Henry Walser Funeral Home
507 Frederick Street
Kitchener, ON N2B 2A5
519-749-8467
