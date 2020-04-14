Home

Henry Walser Funeral Home
507 Frederick Street
Kitchener, ON N2B 2A5
519-749-8467
Leaman FRANCIS

Leaman FRANCIS Obituary
Passed away peacefully at Trinity Village Care Centre on Saturday, April 11, 2020 at the age of 97. Beloved husband of Daphney for over 64 years. Loving father of Trevor and his wife Leslie Francis, and Annette Francis of England. Proud grandfather of Nicole (Nikki) Francis, Cameron Francis, Shuriah Barrett, Michael Wilson and great-grandfather of Dominic Wilson and Keiron Wilson. Due to the current covid 19 pandemic, a private family service will be held at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick St., Kitchener (519) 749-8467. Extended family and friends may view Leaman's service via livestream on Thursday, April 16, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the following link: https://www.henrywalser.com/live-streaming . Interment Williamsburg Cemetery. Visit www.henrywalser.com to view Leaman's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Apr. 14, 2020
