Born on July 18, 1964, lost her courageous battle with cancer, in her 57th year, on November 15, 2020. Loving mother to Justin Beckett and Ryan Beckett and his fiancée Emily Gaus. Cherished daughter to Gary and Joyce Beckett. Supportive sister to Steve Beckett and his wife Janice. She will be greatly missed by many aunts, uncles and cousins. Forever missed by all her friends and colleagues from Cedar Creek Public school in Ayr and WRDSB. Leana's family would like to thank the staff and students for the outpouring of love and support this year. Leana's selfless nature was infectious and was rewarded by the friendships she gained along her journey. The family would like to thank Dr. Doherty, Dr. Evans, Dr. Hahn, Dr. Halligan, Dr. Scotchmer and all the staff of Cambridge Memorial Hospital and Home Care team for the care and compassion during this difficult time. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the DWAYNE D. BUDGELL Funeral Home, Paris, Ontario. Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic and subsequent restrictions on gathering, a Private Family Service will be held on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 11 a.m. Services will be broadcast via Facebook Live. Please visit the DWAYNE D. BUDGELL Funeral Home Facebook page and "LIKE" the page. You will be notified when the video stream starts. In Leana's memory, donations to the Waterloo Region Down Syndrome Society, would be gratefully appreciated by the family. Online condolences and donations may be made at www.budgellfuneralhome.ca