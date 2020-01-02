|
With his family by his side, Lee passed peacefully on December 16, 2019 at the age of 86 at St. Mary's General Hospital in Kitchener. Beloved husband of Marilyn (Westcott) Hisson for 55 years, who sadly passed in 2013. Predeceased by his parents Orval and Viola (Hanna) Hisson, and all his brothers and sisters, Audrey, Melbourne (Mel), Roy, Marie, Edward (Ed), Carl, Viola, Kenneth (Ken). The passing of Lee closes a chapter in the family book as he was the last surviving sibling. He will be remembered and sadly missed by his nieces and nephews and many dear friends. The family would like to say thank you to all the dedicated staff of the Villages of Winston Park for their wonderful care of Lee for many years and particularly the staff of the unit of Egerton. Family and friends are invited to join in a memorial service on Saturday, January 18th starting at 1:30 at Winston Park, 695 Block Line Rd., Kitchener in the John Sweeney Room. In lieu of flowers, as an expression of sympathy, please consider making a donation to Diabetes Canada. Arrangements entrusted to the Mark Jutzi Funeral Home, New Hamburg. Donations can be made through the funeral home and at the memorial service. Private burial of the ashes will take place at a later date at St. John's Norway Cemetery in Toronto.