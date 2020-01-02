Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mark Jutzi Funeral Home
291 Huron Street
New Hamburg, ON N0B 2G0
(519) 662-1661
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
1:30 PM
Winston Park
695 Block Line Rd.
Kitchener, ON
Resources
More Obituaries for Lee HISSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lee HISSON

Add a Memory
Lee HISSON Obituary
With his family by his side, Lee passed peacefully on December 16, 2019 at the age of 86 at St. Mary's General Hospital in Kitchener. Beloved husband of Marilyn (Westcott) Hisson for 55 years, who sadly passed in 2013. Predeceased by his parents Orval and Viola (Hanna) Hisson, and all his brothers and sisters, Audrey, Melbourne (Mel), Roy, Marie, Edward (Ed), Carl, Viola, Kenneth (Ken). The passing of Lee closes a chapter in the family book as he was the last surviving sibling. He will be remembered and sadly missed by his nieces and nephews and many dear friends. The family would like to say thank you to all the dedicated staff of the Villages of Winston Park for their wonderful care of Lee for many years and particularly the staff of the unit of Egerton. Family and friends are invited to join in a memorial service on Saturday, January 18th starting at 1:30 at Winston Park, 695 Block Line Rd., Kitchener in the John Sweeney Room. In lieu of flowers, as an expression of sympathy, please consider making a donation to Diabetes Canada. Arrangements entrusted to the Mark Jutzi Funeral Home, New Hamburg. Donations can be made through the funeral home and at the memorial service. Private burial of the ashes will take place at a later date at St. John's Norway Cemetery in Toronto.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lee's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -