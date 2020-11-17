Jayne and Brian Danjaw, Ronna Penner and Bruce Plumley, and Rod and Diane Penner ask that you share their grief in the passing of their mother, Lee Penner of Kitchener, on November 12, 2020. Lee is survived by grandchildren Jeremy (Karen) Dingman, Mallory Dingman, Bradley (Sara) McIntee, Michelle (Tyler) Penner, Davy (Crystal) Kaple, Jamie Kaple, Meghan Lakstigala, and 7 great grandchildren. Also survived by nieces Heather (John) Motz, Judy (Manfred), Donna (Greg) Stoesser, nephew and godson Bill (Mandy) Hunt, nephews Doug (Anita) Delion, Jim (Karen) Schnarr, and Bob (Sandy) Schnarr. Mourning Lee's passing is her sister, Kay Hunt. Predeceased by her parents, husband Art, daughter Lynda, sisters Mary, Olga and Susie and niece Joanne. Also, her beloved dogs Bridgie, Missy, Pepe, Penny, Bonnie and Clyde. As per Lee's wishes, there will be no visitation, service or memorial. However, scattering of ashes will take place next summer in Niagara-on-the-Lake. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a small donation to The Humane Society of Kitchener Waterloo Stratford Perth in Lee's memory. We will always carry your memory in our hearts. Arrangements entrusted to Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King Street S., Waterloo (519) 745-8445.



