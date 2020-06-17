Leila M. Duke
1934-03-25 - 2020-06-07
Leila Miriam Duke (nee Pera). Passed away in her 87th year on June 7, 2020 in the company of her daughter Carol Duke, son Brian ( Alice) Duke, son Bob ( Gertie) Duke, and son Bill (Maggie) Duke. Leila was predeceased by her treasured husband of 42 years, William ("Bill") Duke, parents Vera and Aarne Pera, and brother Pentii Pera. "Meme"/"Mema" leaves behind her adoring grandchildren, Kirstie Duke, and Keith Duke and Andrew McMurtry,and several step-grandchildren. Cremation has already taken place (Tri-City Cremation Services). Leila will be laid to rest beside her parents and brother at a date TBD at Sylvan Acres Cemetery in Waubamik. Donations accepted to the Humane Society or Grand River Hospital.

Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jun. 17, 2020.
