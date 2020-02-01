|
|
Passed away, peacefully, on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Freeport Hospital at the age of 83. Beloved husband to Barb for almost 60 years. Loving dad to Angie Ripley and Chris Ripley. Cherished Gump to Matt (Bek), Ryan (Hayley), Sean, Brendan (Julie), Colin, Mike (Danielle), Samantha, Amanda (Shawn) and the late Adam Ripley-Shpak and great-Gump to Addie, Evie, Blake, Charli and Piper. Dear brother to Charmine McKiel (late Bob), the late Gloria Ripley and Janine Vandenburg (Mike). Predeceased by his parents, Lyle Owen and Nellie. Len was a 36 year employee of the Canada Trust. Post retirement, he enjoyed a second career with Stedelbauer Motors for 10 years. Len's family will receive relatives and friends from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. Private family interment at Williamsburg Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Len's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Feb. 1, 2020