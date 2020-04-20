|
Leniss Anthony (nee Craddock) passed away peacefully at Freeport Hospital on April 17, 2020 at the age of 89. Beloved wife to the late Wilbert Anthony. Loving mother of Rick (Tammy) and Donna. Cherished grandmother of Jenna (Adam) Milizweski, Brent, Emma, Marshall Anthony, Jacklyn (Timothy) Mansfield, Stephanie, and the late Jacob Heimpel. Beloved great-grandmother to seven great-grandchildren. Survived by her sister Eleanor Herman and brother Ross (Diane) Craddock, many nieces, nephews and and a special niece Brenda Paraschos. Remembered by in-laws John and Karen Schmidt. Predeceased by her parents James and Annie Craddock, sisters Betty (Graham) and Nancy (Newt). Lee enjoyed doing many crafts such as painting, knitting, and making quilts for her grandchildren. She enjoyed decorating wood crafts with Wib and going to craft shows. Lee and Wib loved to travel, collecting special keepsakes from each place they visited. She loved nothing more than spending time with her family and friends. Due to the ongoing COVID19 pandemic, a private memorial service will be held at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick St. Kitchener, 519-749-8467. Extended family and friends are invited to watch the service via livestream at the following link https://www.henrywalser.com/live-streaming on Friday, April 24, 2020 at 11 a.m. Throughout her life Lee had multiple charities she chose to support. In her memory, please feel free to donate to the charity that holds significance for your family (donation cards available at the funeral home).
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Apr. 20, 2020