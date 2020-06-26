With great sorrow the family announces the passing of Lenore Elaine Mahony (nee Burkin), on Monday, June 22, 2020, in her 81st year. Wife of the late Patrick Mahony; for 45 years, and cherished mother of Kim and Kevin. Lovingly remembered by her grandchildren Raine and Brawn; Beloved sister to Marie Wilson (Clifford, deceased ) of Dundas. Predeceased by her parents Leonard and Mildred Irene Burkin, Stepfather Doug Chapman, sister Ethel Sisetski (Robert, deceased), and brothers Harry, Jimmy, Albert, and Robert. Lenore will be dearly missed by all whose lives she touched, including many nieces and nephews. Special thanks to Lenore's wonderful niece Shirley Paine (Burkin) for her love and support in recent years. Also to beloved niece Kathy Sisetski for her support during this difficult time. Arrangements for celebration of life will be announced at a later date and time. As expressions of sympathy, donations can be made to the Grand River Regional Cancer Centre or a charity of your choice.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jun. 26, 2020.