Lenore RUSSELL

Passed away peacefully at St. Andrews Terrace, Cambridge, on Monday, September 28, 2020 at 92 years of age. Dear daughter of the late Lewis and Lottie (nee Wakeford) Crossett. Beloved wife of the late Roy Russell. Loving mother of Lynda (Wayne) Kappler and Michael (Georgia) Hamel. Cherished grandmother of Richard, Lisa, Megan, Erin and great-grandmother of Ashlyn, Owen, Brynn, Phoenix, Raven, Aaron and Kayden. Dear sister of Leween (John) Francis. A special thank you to the staff at St. Andrews Terrace for all their care given to Lenore. Family will receive guests at Lounsbury Funeral Home, 1766 Franklin Boulevard, Cambridge, on Sunday, October 4th from 2-4 p.m. A Private family service will be held. In accordance with current Covid-19 Provincial, Federal and the Bereavement Authority of Ontario regulations, special arrangements have been made to accommodate the safety and convenience of everyone. Access to the facility will be controlled and all visitors will be required to wear a mask and to observe physical distancing measures. In lieu of flowers, donations made to the Canadian Cancer Society
or the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Condolences/donations/directions www.lounsburyfuneralhome.com
519-658-9366