Following a valiant struggle on Wednesday March 25, 2020 at Barnswallow Place Care community, in Elmira. Leo Ditner of Elmira formerly of Kitchener, in his 72nd year. Beloved husband of Carolyn (nee Koebel). Loving father of David (Tanya) of Kitchener, Steven of Kitchener and Ross (Sonya) of Cambridge. Dear brother of Theresa, Mary, Anne, Cletus, Helen, Edward, Carol, Linus and Julie. Leo is survived by a number of nieces, nephews and other family members, he is also pre-decease by his brother Francis (Frank) 2019. The family will be having a private burial service on Sat March 28, 2020 at Parkview Cemetery, Waterloo, with Fr. Peter Meyer of St. Theresa Roman Catholic Church officiating. At a later date the family will have a Life Celebration Service in memory of their husband and father. Arrangements entrusted to the GRAHAM A. GIDDY FUNERAL HOME 617 KING ST. N. WATERLOO. As expressions of sympathy donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated. Condolences online at www.grahamgiddyfh.com 519-888-7700.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Mar. 28, 2020