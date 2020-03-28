Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Leo Ditner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leo Cletus (1948 - 2020) Ditner

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Following a valiant struggle on Wednesday March 25, 2020 at Barnswallow Place Care community, in Elmira. Leo Ditner of Elmira formerly of Kitchener, in his 72nd year. Beloved husband of Carolyn (nee Koebel). Loving father of David (Tanya) of Kitchener, Steven of Kitchener and Ross (Sonya) of Cambridge. Dear brother of Theresa, Mary, Anne, Cletus, Helen, Edward, Carol, Linus and Julie. Leo is survived by a number of nieces, nephews and other family members, he is also pre-decease by his brother Francis (Frank) 2019. The family will be having a private burial service on Sat March 28, 2020 at Parkview Cemetery, Waterloo, with Fr. Peter Meyer of St. Theresa Roman Catholic Church officiating. At a later date the family will have a Life Celebration Service in memory of their husband and father. Arrangements entrusted to the GRAHAM A. GIDDY FUNERAL HOME 617 KING ST. N. WATERLOO. As expressions of sympathy donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated. Condolences online at www.grahamgiddyfh.com 519-888-7700.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Mar. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leo's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -