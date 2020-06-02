March 23, 1938 - May 30, 2020 Leon passed suddenly Saturday morning at Grand River Hospital in Kitchener with his beloved wife of 61 years Linda by his side. He will be greatly missed by Linda, his children Darin (Donna), Vicki Harrison (Peter), Charles (Lori). He will also be sadly missed by his grandchildren Dylan, Gavin, and Olivia, and also by long time family friend Sherry Streeter. Leon was born in Oshawa to Joseph and Dolores Victor and after a brief stint at General Motors went to work in management for the Ford Motor Company in Oakville where he enjoyed a successful 30-year career. In 1973 he moved his family to Cambridge to embrace a more rural life on a 10-acre hobby farm which at one point included 9 head of cattle, a horse, a pony, 2 dogs, and 2 cats. The final 12 years of his life were spent enjoying condominium life in Waterloo. Leon was blessed with a 23 year retirement during which he enjoyed travelling to Europe for long stay vacations in Paris, Normandy, Spain, and the Algarve in Portugal where he would rent villas large enough to accommodate the entire family for visits. Known for his quick wit and sharp humour Leon was the life of the party. He also had a huge heart and a generosity that knew no bounds. He took great joy in being able to host his children and grandchildren in Europe and also in providing them with the means to get there. He saw no point in having something if it could not be shared with his loved ones. To know Leon was to love him and he will be sadly missed by family and friends alike. Due to Covid 19 restrictions, there will be no service. Cremation will take place and a celebration of life will be held when circumstances allow it. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King St. S., Waterloo, www.erbgood.com or 519-745-8445.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jun. 2, 2020.