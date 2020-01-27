|
Passed away peacefully on Friday, January 24, 2020 at her residence, RR 1, West Montrose, at the age of 92. Wife of the late Herman Weber (1990). Mother of Alice (Wayne) Martin of Elmira, Marlene (Cleason) Frey of West Montrose, Leroy (Gloria) of Conestogo, Richard (Erla) of West Montrose, and Fern (Earl) Martin of Elora. Remembered by 20 grandchildren and 60 great-grandchildren. Survived by her sister Alice Frey, sister-in-law Lorene Martin, and brothers-in-law Clare Martin and Oscar Weber. Predeceased by her parents Alvin and Leah (Martin) Martin, brothers Earl Martin and Abner in infancy, sister Vera Martin, two great-grandsons, brother-in-law Abner Frey, and sister-in-law Hannah Weber. Visitation was held Sunday, January 26, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. and will be held Monday, January 27, 2020 from 2- 4:30 p.m. at Dreisinger Funeral Home, Elmira. A family service will take place Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at 9 a.m. in the funeral home chapel, then to Montrose Mennonite Meeting House for burial and public service. dreisingerfuneralhome.com
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jan. 27, 2020