Passed away peacefully into the arms of her Lord and Saviour, surrounded by the warmth and comfort of her family on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at St. Mary's General Hospital, Kitchener. Leona and Walter had lived in Baden for many years and she has since resided in the Nithview Community. Born 98 years ago in Baden, a daughter of the late Peter O. and Barbara (Gascho) Gingerich. Leona will be lovingly remembered by her children Jim and wife Debbie Steinman, Rodney (predeceased) and wife Connie Steinman, Anne Steinman all of Kitchener. Cherished and sadly missed by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren; Daniel; Shawn (Berna) and their children Jayden and Mason; Jason (Kim) and their children Sydney, Emily and Jack; Jennifer (Dallas) and their children Hayden, Nathan and Kyle; Joseph (Amy) and their children Anna and Elia; Stephen; Rachel (Paul) and their child Oscar; and Christina (Aaron). Forever remembered by her sister Elaine Cressman and brother Richard Gingerich. Leona will be survived by her brothers and sisters-in-law Irene Bender, Dorothy and Willard Schwartzentruber, Arthur Steinmann, Ervin and Erma Steinmann and David and Ruth Steinmann. Reunited with her beloved husband Walter Lloyd Steinman who predeceased her on September 30, 2014 and has now welcomed her with open arms. Predeceased by her brothers and sisters; Kenneth (Edith) Gingerich, Ruby (Walter) Hammer, Raymond (Betty) Gingerich, Willard (Jean) Gingerich, Miriam (Carl) Oesch, brothers and sisters-in-law; Dorothy Gingerich, Reuben Steinman, Mabel (Reuben) Kennel, Ruth (Ross) Bender, Ervin Bender and Florence Steinmann. Leona was a long-time member of Steinmann Mennonite Church, Baden. She was a devoted wife and mother and spent her time caring for others. Her generosity and larger than life heart and soul will never be forgotten. Family and friends will be received at Steinmann Mennonite Church, 1316 Snyders Road West, Baden, on Sunday, August 16, 2020 from ...... Funeral service will follow at........ Pastor Steve Drudge to officiate. Interment will follow in Steinmann Mennonite Cemetery. Funeral service will be available on live stream for those who wish to join but are unable to attend in person. Please be advised Provincial restrictions are still in place and social distancing must be observed, be patient as there may be a wait to see the family. Face masks are mandatory while in the building. As expressions of sympathy, donations may be made to Steinmann Mennonite Church or Nithview Community. Personal condolences and donation information available at www.markjutzifuneralhomes.ca