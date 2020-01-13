Home

Mark Jutzi Funeral Home, Ltd.
7 Spencer Street
Milverton, ON N0K 1M0
(519) 595-8203
Leonard Andrew "Andy" GRAY

Leonard Andrew "Andy" GRAY Obituary
GRAY, Leonard Andrew "Andy" Passed away peacefully, surrounded by the love and comfort of his family on Friday, January 10, 2020 at Grand River Hospital, Kitchener. Andy was born 81 years ago, on April 10, 1938 in Bluevale, Ontario. Andy will be forever remembered by his beloved wife Jackie Gray (Mogk). Loving father and grandfather of Marion and husband Robert Dunnington and their daughter Samantha; David and wife Marion Gray and their children, Rebecca, Dawson and Bryce. Andy is survived by his sister Ruby Taylor and sisters-inlaw Marlene Gray, Isabel Graul and Dorothy Mogk as well as his many nieces, nephews and friends. Predeceased by his father Ward Gray, mother, the former Marion Goll, his step-father Ed Ohm, brother Richard Gray, brothers and sisters-in-law Frank Taylor, Clarence (Dorothy) Mogk, Viola (Clayton) Luckhardt, Florence (Earl) Gropp, Paul (Laurene) Mogk, Harvey (Mae) Mogk, William Ross in infancy, Cameron Graul, Dorothy (Raymond) Heipel, Georgine (Allen) McLeod, Earl Mogk and his niece and nephews Janice Gray, Stephen Gray, Bill Mogk and Ken Mogk. Andy was a member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church, Milverton. Andy was a former member of the Milverton Legion 565, he loved fishing, cooking and canning, gardening and his birds. Andy was a proud former employee of Ken Gerber, Casey Gansevles Excavating and H. Kerr Construction. Relatives and friends are invited to the Mark Jutzi Funeral Home, 7 Spencer Street, Milverton, on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 from 2 - 4 & 7 - 9 p.m. The funeral service will take place on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at St. Peters Lutheran Church, Mlverton, with Pastors Bonnie Schelter-Brown and Barry Boeckner officiating. Interment to follow in Greenwood Cemetery, Milverton. As expressions of sympathy, donations to St. Peter's Lutheran Church or the Waterloo Region Down Syndrome Society. (Cheques Accepted at the funeral home). Personal condolences and tribute information available at www.markjutzifuneralhomes.ca
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jan. 13, 2020
