Leonard 'Dino' Dean passed away on Tuesday April 21, 2020 at the age of 77, at the Long Term Care Home in Kitchener where he had been residing. Len is survived by his wife Donna, sister Beverly (Hillier), sons Bryan and Bradley and daughters Lee (Gray) and Dakota (Evans), along with a number of grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his son Todd. Len will be remembered as a proud truck driver who spent countless hours behind the wheel transporting every kind of cargo under the sun. Many of those hours were spent keeping in touch with all of his friends over his CB radio. He will also be remembered as the first president of the K-W Pioneers CB Club. As per Len's last wishes, cremation has taken place and no funeral visitation or service will be held. He will be interred at Memory Gardens in Breslau. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the Henry Walser Funeral Home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Len's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Apr. 27, 2020