1941-2020 On September 1, 2020 Len passed away peacefully at home from the arms of his loving wife Fran Hergott (nee) Kienapple into the arms of of his loving Lord Jesus. He fought a brave but short battle with cancer. Len and Fran were blessed to be married for almost 61 years. Dear father of Dan (Ellen) of Kitchener, Debbie (Henk) Dirksen of Alma, Sharon (Murray) Runstedler of St.Clements, Kevin (Anita) Hergott of Crosshill. Loving Papa of 14 Grandchildren and 10 Great Grandchildren. Sadly missed by his sister Dolores Sienna. Len was predeceased by his parents, Wilfred and Emily Hergott and 9 siblings. Len was a faithful member of St. Clements Church. He was a home builder (Len Hergott Construction) from 1960 to his retirement in 2008. Len left a legacy of hard work, commitment, honesty, and integrity to his children and his grandchildren. He will be sorrowfully missed by his family and friends. We look forward to our family reunion in heaven. As Len would say "Take care because we care". The family will receive their friends at the GRAHAM A. GIDDY FUNERAL HOME AND CHAPEL, 617 King St. N. Waterloo (across from Home Depot) from 2:00 till 4:00 P.M. and 6:00 till 8:00 PM. Friday September 4, 2020. As a celebration of his life and faith, a Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday September 5, 2020 at St. Clement's R.C. Church 3619 Lobsinger Line, St. Clements ON at 11 a.m. Father Irenaeus Koziak, SAC officiating. Interment to follow at St. Clement's R. C. Church Cemetery. Due to covid19 restrictions please register on our website for Leonard's visitation and Mass. Please select a time to visit or phone the funeral home at 519 888 7700 to register, please respect others by wearing a mask at the funeral home and use hand sanitizer. You are welcome to watch a livestream of the Mass by following the link posted on our website. Donations to the St. Clement's R.C Church (Sound System) would be appreciated by the family. Please visit www.grahamgiddyfh.com
for more information. There will be a public celebration of Len's life at a later date.